What was that inedible edible?

Yesterday, I mentioned Ben Fogle's book, "English -- The Story of Marmite, Queuing and Weather" (William Collins). Were you wondering about Marmite? It is a yeast extract that is nearly black in color and is spread on toast or hot bread fresh from the oven. I really like it. Once, a customs inspector at JFK was interested in it, so I offered her a taste, but she declined, the coward! You can probably find a small jar in your supermarket -- look for a bright, yellow-colored lid. (There is an Australian version called Vegemite, but it is a very poor cousin.)

The oldest world bridge champion was Boris Schapiro, who won the Senior Pairs in 1998 when 89 years old. His partner was Irving Gordon from Scotland. They scored a cold top on this deal.

Two hearts showed opening values with hearts and either minor. Three clubs was an inquiry. North's first double indicated clubs; his second, extra values. South ran to four spades, but when doubled, retreated to the better fit.

A diamond lead would have been lethal, but West chose a heart. Schapiro ruffed on the board and played a trump to his queen and West's ace. Again, a diamond shift would have been effective, but West thought from the bidding that South had four spades (so no discards) and was worried that he had the diamond jack. So West switched to a spade.

South won, drew the missing trump and ran the spades, discarding a diamond loser. Schapiro lost only one trick in each minor.

