WHAT TO WATCH: World record may be broken in shot put on Day 12 of Olympics

In the 110-meter hurdles, world champion Grant Holloway will be the one to catch. He turned in the second-fastest time in the history of the event in the Olympic trials, running 12.81 seconds — just 0.01 seconds behind the time Aries Merritt set in 2012.

And in the 200-meter final, Erriyon Knighton could be in the mix for a medal. The 17-year-old from Florida is the youngest male track Olympian to represent the U.S. since Jim Ryun in 1964, and at trials Knighton broke the under-20 world record held by none other than Usain Bolt.

During his first-round run in Tokyo, Knighton was caught mid-yawn before his heat in the first round. His biggest rival will be teammate Noah Lyles, who is the reigning world champion.

Track and field events anchor NBC's primetime coverage that begins at 8 p.m., but the men's 200 meters will initially be streamed live on Peacock in coverage from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

CANOE SPRINT

Nevin Harrison is the only athlete representing the United States in canoe sprint and the gold medal favorite in the women's canoe 200.

Harrison won the 2019 world championship at just 17 years old, and she won a world cup series title in May. She took up the sport at the urging of a summer camp counselor when she was 12 years old.