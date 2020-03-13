What South Carolina is doing to prevent spread of Corona virus

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“By suspending these activities and cutting back on in-person campus instruction, we’re doing our best to reduce the chances the Coronavirus will spread in our community,” Tanners said. “I know this is disappointing to a lot of student athletes, coaches and fans but this decision has been made with an abundance of caution.”

The SEC, which obviously includes South Carolina, has stopped all athletic activities that includes games, practices and all off and on campus recruiting events.

That will go on through at least April 15 and then the coaches and athletic directors will re-evaluate the policy.

The Gamecocks have canceled their football pro day and Tanner said the spring game is postponed until at least after April 15.

“I’ll tell you, I think some of the coaches are really shocked. It’s something we haven’t experienced before. It’s like, ‘What do we do now?’ We first came out we’d be allowed to practice,” Tanner said. “We quickly got past that. Now there’s no activity at all. They were surprised, but they wanted to do the right thing. What’s the right thing to do? Where we are is the right thing to do.”

Tanner didn’t rule out baseball, softball or any other spring sports from resuming, but that’s not the university’s focus right now.