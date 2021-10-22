What ought to be a robot's strength

What are the strengths and weaknesses of your bridge game? Most players count winners; many also tally losers; experts track high-card points; and champions in addition calculate the opponents' hand distributions. Luckily, though, that last capability is rarely needed.

If you wish to work on one, select high-card points. Remember what the declarer or the defenders have shown during the auction and have produced as the play proceeds.

You would think that this would be a strength of the robots at Bridge Base Online, but watch how this deal panned out.

In the auction, North's two-club response as a passed hand was Drury, showing three or more spades and a maximum pass. The robot's jump to game was optimistic.

West led the diamond ace and shifted to a low club. East won with his king and returned a club to his partner's ace. West shifted to a low heart, dummy's eight winning the trick.

Declarer, needing the rest, had to find the spade queen.