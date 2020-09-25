What makes a food 'processed'?

Dear Doctor: I know that processed foods aren't good for me and should be avoided, but I still have some questions. Could you please explain why they are unhealthy and provide some specific examples of such foods?

Dear Reader: Any food, when it's changed from its original form, can be considered to be processed. That includes chopped spinach in the frozen food aisle, yogurt in the dairy case or whole-grain bread from your local bakery. To set apart the highly manipulated, salty, fatty and sugary foods we've grown to love and crave, they've been given a category of their own: "ultra-processed" foods. These include the flavored puffs and chips in the snack aisle, luncheon meats, manufactured ice cream products, processed cheeses, boxed baking mixes, many prepackaged frozen entrees, the majority of fast food menus, candy, sodas and other sugary drinks, instant noodles, energy drinks and even so-called energy bars, to name just a few.