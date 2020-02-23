What goes in a 3-day emergency food supply?

Emergencies come in all shapes and sizes – ice storms, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes. Each can leave you dependent on supplies you have at home for a short time. A three-day emergency preparedness kit will be useful for most disasters, and having one read can eliminate some stress and worry.

The kit should include food, water, personal hygiene items, flashlights, blankets and other essentials. The food needs to be non-perishable. Select foods that require no refrigeration, minimal or no preparation or cooking, and little or no water. If you will have to heat food before eating it, pack a grill, camping cookstove and fuel also. Food items that are compact and lightweight will make managing your supply easier.

The following foods are recommended for a short-term disaster supplies kit:

Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables.

Canned juices, milk and soup. If you stock powdered soups, store extra water.

Staples such as sugar, salt and pepper.

High-energy foods such as peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars and trail mix.

Foods for infants, elderly persons or persons on special diets -- such as diabetics or those with allergies.

Comfort foods such as cookies, hard candy, sweetened cereals, lollipops, instant coffee and tea bags.

Water, enough for one gallon per person per day.