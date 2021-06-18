Westmoreland thriving at U.S. Open after Air Force service

"He worked hard, he continues to work hard and it's awesome to see him have some fruits of that labor," Koury said.

The time in the Air Force served him well.

The unorthodox practice sessions helped him become creative on the course. The rigors of the Air Force made him physically ready when he started as a professional golfer. The discipline made him mentally prepared.

Westmoreland also got an extra, unexpected year of preparation.

He turned professional at the end of 2019 and had some decent finishes on the Mackenzie and Korn Ferry tours, even qualified for two PGA Tour events. Then the pandemic hit, wiping out most of the schedule Westmoreland had planned.

"We waited five (years), we felt like we were having to wait one more, but after a few weeks of feeling sorry for ourselves, we got back to work," he said.

It was worth the wait.

Westmoreland won a local Open qualifier in Blythewood, South Carolina, with a 69. Then at Dallas Athletic Club, he followed an opening 72 with a 63 to advance to Torrey Pines.