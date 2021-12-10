Well-oiled defense definitely delights

I really enjoy deals like today's. Both sides have chances to make nice plays.

What can happen in two diamonds after West leads the club seven?

North's one-heart response was annoying to East. He might have intervened with one no-trump, which he would have made with an overtrick if he guessed spades. But getting into hearts, where nine tricks were available, was a tall task. Yes, East could have made a natural two-heart overcall, but after North's response and with the unfavorable vulnerability, he was understandably reticent.

If South had won the first trick and immediately played a spade, working for a ruff on the board, West would have taken that trick and led her second club. When East got in with the spade ace, he would have given his partner a club ruff. Then, two rounds of trumps would have been lethal.

Instead, declarer led his diamond king at trick two. First, West dropped her nine as a suit-preference signal for spades; and second, East ducked the trick. (If he had won, South would have either drawn trumps and run the clubs or gotten a spade ruff.) East took the next trump trick and played two rounds of spades. While West cashed her other two winners, East discarded his remaining clubs. Then a club ruff defeated the contract. Sweet!

However, did you notice declarer's missed opportunity?

After the diamond king wins, he cashes the club ace before playing another trump. Then East cannot get a club ruff because West is out of the suit, and West cannot take a club ruff because he is out of trumps. Cool!

