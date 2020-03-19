Weekend sports on TV

eNASCAR racing on Fox Sports 1

At least 35 NASCAR drivers will compete in the inaugural "eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series" event on Sunday.

The event drew so many professional drivers it will now be aired on Fox Sports 1. The main booth of Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon, along with analyst Larry McReynolds, will call the event.

The 90-minute, simulation-style eSports program includes a cross-section of competitors who will virtually race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The group of drivers participating is headlined by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, two-time and defending Cup champion Kyle Busch and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

CBS to show classic

NCAA basketball games

CBS will air classic NCAA Tournament games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon to offset last week’s cancellation of March Madness.

Saturday’s schedule starts at noon EST with the 1982 title game between North Carolina and Georgetown followed by North Carolina State vs. Houston in the 1983 championship and the Duke vs. Kentucky 1992 East Regional final.

Sunday’s games are all championship matchups. The day also starts at noon EST with Kansas vs. Memphis (2008) followed by last year’s game between Virginia Tech and Texas Tech and finishes with Villanova vs. North Carolina in 2016.

