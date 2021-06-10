 Skip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S GAME: Walk-off home run lifts Phillies over Braves
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big league homer, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to beat Atlanta.

The Phillies had just four hits and made 15 straight outs before Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk off Will Smith (1-5) in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Brad Miller popped out to second, bringing up Williams, who drove an 0-1 slider over the wall in left. I

Ranger Suarez (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Philadelphia.

William Contreras and Ozzie Albies each had three hits for the Braves.

