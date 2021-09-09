WEDNESDAY'S GAME: Soto's go-ahead homer sends Nationals past Braves, 4-2

"When you miss the first time, that's your one chance and that's all you get," Freeman said, adding that after he was hit he told plate umpire Lance Barksdale, "`I'm sorry but that's two times, that's clear intent.'"

The umpires huddled before ejecting Nolin. With Nationals manager Dave Martinez wearing a soft cast following a procedure on his left ankle last Thursday, no one came out of the dugout to dispute the ejection.

Nolin insisted he didn't try to hit Freeman. He said the pitch behind Freeman slipped out of his hand and he hit the 2020 NL MVP when trying to pitch inside.

"After the first pitch flew out of my hand, there didn't seem to be anything going on so I was a little surprised," Nolin said, referring to no warning from the umpires.

After right-hander Patrick Murphy got two outs to end the inning, Freeman chatted with Soto as they walked off the field, each with an arm behind the other's back. Freeman then stopped by the railing of the Nationals' dugout for a friendly chat with Martinez.

It all was an unusual display of on-field diplomacy, which apparently was effective in putting an end to any talk of further retaliation.