WEDNESDAY'S GAME: Braves rally past Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Atlanta topped New York after blowing an early two-run lead.

Acuña drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes (1-1) to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series.

Pinch-hitter Tomás Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a two-run single in the seventh.

The Braves pulled even in the eighth. Aaron Loup gave up three hits, including a run-scoring single by William Contreras, without getting an out.

Will Smith (1-4) got the win as the Braves snapped a five-game home losing streak.

Charlie Morton left with a 3-1 lead after allowing two hits in six innings. The right-hander had eight strikeouts and no walks while adding a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s three-run fifth.

Jonathan Villar’s homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

