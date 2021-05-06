WEDNESDAY'S GAME: Braves beat Nats 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit Atlanta’s third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his return from the injured list and the Braves beat Washington.

Fried (1-1) allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked one, lowering his ERA from 11.45 to 8.44. He had been sidelined since April 14 with a strained right hamstring.

Rookie William Contreras hit his first career homer for the Braves in his third start, replacing the injured Travis d’Arnaud at catcher.

Washington’s Trea Turner hit his team-leading seventh homer, a two-run drive in the eighth inning off Josh Tomlin. A.J. Minter loaded the bases with two outs but got Victor Robles to pop out, and Will Smith worked the ninth for his sixth save in six opportunities.

Erick Fedde (2-3) was the loser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0