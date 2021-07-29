WEDNESDAY NIGHT GAME: Mets keep NL East lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth in New York's victory over Atlanta.

The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead on the third-place Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series.

Drury, batting for reliever Trevor May, hit Max Fried’s 1-0 pitch well into the left field seats for his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season, tying him for the major league lead with the Braves’ Pablo Sandoval.

May (4-2) struck out two in a perfect seventh. Edwin Díaz worked the ninth his 23rd save.

Austin Riley homered for Atlanta. Fried (7-7) was the loser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0