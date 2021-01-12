Wedding invitation snub

Am I wrong here? I do understand that they haven't wanted the wedding from the beginning. But now that they're having one, I think it would be wrong to exclude her brother-in-law. Family is family, whether you talk every day or not. -- Wedding Woes

Dear Wedding Woes : You're not wrong, but you can't force them to do what's right. Though it does strike me as odd to exclude a brother-in-law, this isn't my wedding -- and it's not yours, either. If Elle and her fiance don't want to invite Brian, that's their mistake to make.

Were I to squint hard to try to see a halfway decent rationale for their actions, I suppose I might focus on the fact that they didn't want a ceremony or reception to begin with. They may not see this as a big deal or understand how hurtful such a snub can be. As for how they expect Marta to get there when she needs Brian's assistance while traveling -- well, I have no idea what they're thinking. You and Marta might contact airlines to see what assistance is available for travelers with disabilities, if she'd still like to go. But it would be perfectly OK for her to stay home, too. That would be the bride and groom's fault and, most of all, their loss.