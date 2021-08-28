Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

ATLANTA — Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday night to even the series between NL division leaders.

San Francisco bounced back after Friday night's 6-5 loss to the Braves in the series opener snapped its five-game winning streak.

Webb (8-3) was dominant in his 13th consecutive start in which he has not allowed more than two runs. He is 7-0 in that span, which began after his last loss at Colorado on May 5.

Webb allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Tyler Rogers and Jay Jackson each threw one inning, with Jackson striking out the side in the ninth, to complete the combined seven-hitter.

Webb gave up two singles in each of the first and third innings but faced more stress in the sixth. Freddie Freeman led off with an infield hit and moved to third when third baseman Wilmer Flores' throwing error botched a potential double play. Flores threw wild to second base after fielding Austin Riley's grounder, allowing Freeman to advance to third.