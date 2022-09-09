Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.