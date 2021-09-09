Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
