Orangeburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
