For the drive home in Orangeburg: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg