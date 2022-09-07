Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.