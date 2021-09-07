Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Tem…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly…
This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…