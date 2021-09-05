 Skip to main content
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

