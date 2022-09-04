Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
