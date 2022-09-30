This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy. Rain showers early with clearing late. Low around 55F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
