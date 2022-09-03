For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
This evening in Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degree…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…