This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
