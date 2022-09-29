This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 57F. Winds NE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 47 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.