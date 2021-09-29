Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.