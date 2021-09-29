This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
