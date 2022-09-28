 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

