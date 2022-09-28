Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks…