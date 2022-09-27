Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
