 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News