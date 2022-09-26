This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect …
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks…