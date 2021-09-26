 Skip to main content
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

