Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.