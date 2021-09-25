Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
