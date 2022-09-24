 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

