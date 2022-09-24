Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.
