This evening in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Th…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degre…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. …