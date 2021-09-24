Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.