Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

