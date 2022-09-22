Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.