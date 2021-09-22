Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Cooler. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.