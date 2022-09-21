Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a h…
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…