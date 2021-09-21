For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Par…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Th…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…