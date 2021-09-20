 Skip to main content
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

