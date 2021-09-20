For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Par…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Th…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Win…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…