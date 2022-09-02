Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.