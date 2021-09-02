This evening in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
