This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot da…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeb…