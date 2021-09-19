Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.