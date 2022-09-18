This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
