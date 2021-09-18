For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
