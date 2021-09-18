 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

