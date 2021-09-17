Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzl…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Win…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…