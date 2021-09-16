 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

